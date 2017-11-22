Serena Williams Says She 'Felt Like a Princess' on Wedding Day Thanks to Anna Wintour's Dress Advice
When in doubt, call Anna Wintour!
Newlywed Serena Williams revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that the Vogue editor-in-chief played a part in her special day. According to the tennis pro, Wintour was the one who suggested that she wear Alexander McQueen while saying "I do" to Alexis Ohanian.
"For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said 'a cape,' I just want to wear a cape," Williams shared. "'Well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.' Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once."
The Saginaw, Michigan, native also shared a photo of her custom-made wedding shoes. The silver-and-gold Nike sneakers were bedazzled by hand, as shown in another video posted to Williams' Instagram.
"Meet Michelle @merakimishell the amazing woman behind my incredible @nike Cortez shoes," she captioned it. "Yes I wore them down the asile! Comfort for this bride! Thanks Michelle!!!"
The designer took to her own account to thank Williams for the opportunity, writing, "I am honored to have had the pleasure of designing the sparkles of your dancing and aisle shoes for your fairy-tale wedding! Such an iconic moment! Congratulations and I am so happy for you & @alexisohanian !!"
Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, tied the knot earlier this month in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. For the ceremony, Williams changed into a shorter white gown, which featured a feathered skirt. She topped off the look with the perfect pair of dancing shoes -- emblazoned with sparkles, of course!
Hear more (and see the pics!) from their nuptials in the video below.
