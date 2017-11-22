Serena Williams Says She 'Felt Like a Princess' on Wedding Day Thanks to Anna Wintour's Dress Advice

When in doubt, call Anna Wintour!



Newlywed Serena Williams revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that the Vogue editor-in-chief played a part in her special day. According to the tennis pro, Wintour was the one who suggested that she wear Alexander McQueen while saying "I do" to Alexis Ohanian.



"For the first dress When Anna Wintour asked me what I wanted to wear I said 'a cape,' I just want to wear a cape," Williams shared. "'Well Sarah Burton with @alexandermcqueen is the one for you.' Thanks Anna. Thanks Sarah. I felt like a princess and superwoman all at once."