Serena Williams Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Olympia, Asks Fans For Push Present Suggestions

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Olympia are too cute!

The tennis champ took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet new photo with her 6-week-old daughter, alongside a caption asking fans about push presents. 

"Ladies is a 'push present' a thing? If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter," she wrote. 

Williams and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1. 

"We’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," the 36-year-old athlete told fans after Olympia's birth. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"

