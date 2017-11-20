Serena Williams Shares Adorable New Wedding Pics Starring Daughter Alexis -- See the Sweet Shots!
Serena Williams' little girl, Alexis Olympia, couldn't have been cuter at her parents' luxurious wedding.
Williams and her longtime love, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, tied the knot at a glamourous ceremony in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Thursday, and their precious 2-month-old daughter had a front row seat on her grandma's lap.
The new mom took to Instagram on Monday to share some sweet shots of her bundle of joy, including this one of her being cradled by Williams' mom, Oracene Price.
"My heartbeats photo," Williams, 36, captioned the touching photo.
The proud parents also created an Instagram account for their newborn daughter, which shared the same snapshot with the caption, "Grandma and I get best picture."
Another snapshot showed Price holding the adorable baby girl as she walked down the aisle, with the caption, "Yes grandma carried me."
Ohanian -- who also shared a number of photos from the fairy tale wedding -- posted a heartwarming family portrait from the ceremony, showing the proud parents, decked out in their wedding regalia, sitting with their baby girl on a couch.
The loving couple exchanged vows in a stunning, Beauty and the Beast-themed ceremony that a source told ET was simply "magical."
"The crowd was roaring," the source said. "Everyone had a blast.”
For an inside look at the epic wedding -- which included a live performance from New Edition and a score of the couple's famous friends -- check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
WATCH: Serena Williams' Wedding Photos Are Here -- See Her Beautiful Gown!
NEWS: Serena Williams Adorably Calls Out Fiance Alexis Ohanian For Spoiling Their Daughter
WATCH: Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Gets Handsy as They Jet Off on Their Honeymoon: Pics!