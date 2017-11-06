Serena Williams Shares Another Adorable Mother-Daughter Photo With a Yawning Baby Alexis
Serena Williams starts off the week with daughter Alexis in her arms!
On Monday morning, the 36-year-old tennis pro shared a photo of her holding the newborn, who is adorably yawning.
The pic was so cute that Williams didn't see it necessary to write a caption.
PHOTOS: Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter 'Intensely Watches' Tennis
Also over the weekend, the new mom shared a precious pic of her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, holding their baby, who was sporting a green frog towel. "We love bath time," Williams gushed in the caption.
Just weeks after giving birth to Alexis on Sept. 1, Williams shared a video that she and her husband-to-be made for their daughter while the athlete was still pregnant.
In addition to revealing the first photo of their baby, the new mom also disclosed in the video that she spent over a week in the hospital upon going into labor. "So, we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," she says. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"
Check out the sweet video: