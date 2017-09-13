Serena Williams Shares First Pic of Baby, Reveals She Faced 'a lot of Complications' During Delivery

Meet Serena Williams' baby girl!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old tennis pro shared a heartfelt video that her and fiance Alexis Ohanian made for their daughter while she was still pregnant, with the final snippet introducing their little one to the world.

Williams also posted the first photo of their baby nearly two weeks after her birth, and officially shared her name. "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.," she wrote on Instagram, adorably revealing that their daughter was named after her father.