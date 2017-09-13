Serena Williams Shares First Pic of Baby, Reveals She Faced 'a lot of Complications' During Delivery
Meet Serena Williams' baby girl!
On Wednesday, the 35-year-old tennis pro shared a heartfelt video that her and fiance Alexis Ohanian made for their daughter while she was still pregnant, with the final snippet introducing their little one to the world.
Williams also posted the first photo of their baby nearly two weeks after her birth, and officially shared her name. "Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.," she wrote on Instagram, adorably revealing that their daughter was named after her father.
The new mom also disclosed in the video that she spent over a week in the hospital upon going into labor. "So, we’re leaving the hospital after six, seven days," she says. "It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got -- we got a baby girl!"
Prior to sharing the first images, Williams posted a selfie to Instagram with her husband-to-be, writing: "But are you ready?"
In an exclusive interview with ET in July, Williams admitted that she had just started putting together the baby's nursery, which was seen in the video she recently posted.
"I've been working on it a little bit, but it's a little difficult when I'm trying to go for neutral colors," she said.
Here's more of Williams' journey into motherhood: