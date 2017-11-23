Serena Williams Shows Off Blinged-Out New Wedding Ring in Sweet Pic With Daughter Alexis
Only Alexis Olympia Ohanian could outshine that bling! Serena Williams shared the first pic of her blinding wedding band less than a week after tying the knot with Alexis Ohanian.
The 36-year-old tennis pro presented the dazzling ring in an adorable photo of her infant daughter, posted onto the little cutie’s very own Instagram page.
“Daddy knows how much I love leopard print,” the caption reads.
The photo shows baby Alexis rocking a leopard printed romper and staring up at the photographer. In the shot, Williams’ hands are holding onto her daughter’s little legs.
And while her stunning engagement ring is visible, so is her brand new, ornate wedding band. Covered in diamonds, the band wraps down her finger, making a vine-like shape.
As if that wasn’t lovely enough, Williams recently shared some gorgeous photos from her New Orleans Beauty and the Beast-themed bash. Watch the clip below for more details from the couple's big day!
