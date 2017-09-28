Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Body Less Than One Month After Giving Birth -- Pic!
Looks like she's already back in pro shape!
Serena Williams posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, showing off her post-baby body in a black-and-white graphic tee and black shorts, less than one month after giving birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
There's no caption, and really no need for one, because the confident shot speaks for itself: Serena is a hot and proud mama!
The tennis champ has also been adorably obsessed with talking about her little girl on Twitter.
"I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her," she admitted in a tweet.
That tweet was followed a minute later with this one, drawing a fun connection to her Australian Open win during her pregnancy.
The new mom also recently shared a shot of baby Alexis flexing her muscles on Instagram and wearing a cute onsie, that read, "Smart and Strong like my Mama."
Alexis Olympia was born on Sept. 1, and is the first child for Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.
