Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss as She Slips Back Into Jean Shorts 2 Weeks After Giving Birth
Day-Um, Mama! Serena Williams showed she’s serious about getting back into shape and back on the court on Saturday. The 35-year-old tennis pro shared a mirror selfie of her impressive post-baby body on Snapchat.
MORE: Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter Adorably Flexes Her Muscles in Her Sleep: 'Biceps'
“Back in my jean shorts 2 weeks,” Williams captioned the pic.
In the shot, she’s working her jean shorts with a white and black top.
Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., two weeks ago, and already, the little girl is a social media star.
The Reddit co-founder, 34, created an Instagram account for his daughter, and in less than three days she got more than 35,000 followers.
WATCH: Serena Williams Shares First Pic of Baby, Reveals She Faced 'a lot of Complications' During Delivery
“Biceps,” the caption for one post reads. The photo features baby Alexis with her arms up in a onesie that reads, “Smart and Strong like my Mama.”
For more from Williams, watch the clip below!