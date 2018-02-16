Serena Williams Surprises Group of Young Girls With 'Black Panther' Screening

Serena Williams gave some students a real treat!

The tennis star, aided by her tech executive husband, Alexis Ohanian, surprised a group of young girls who are in Black Girls Code -- a non-profit organization dedicated to getting more women of color in the digital space -- with a private screening of Marvel's Black Panther movie.

"Last night we surprised a group of girls from @blackgirlscode to watch black panther with me in a private screening. We loved the movie and had an awesome time! @alexisohanian thanks!!" the 36-year-old athlete captioned a pic of the screening on Instagram.

The already critically acclaimed superhero film is in theaters now, and with the stunning digital effects used throughout the film, it seems like a perfect outing for the young coders!

