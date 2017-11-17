Serena Williams' Wedding Photos Are Here -- See Her Beautiful Gown!
Serena Williams was a beautiful bride!
The 36-year-old tennis pro said "I do" to Alexis Ohanian in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Thursday, and released the photos of the elegant affair on Friday.
Williams also took to Instagram on Friday to share a stunning shot of herself in her Alexander McQueen princess gown.
Vogue, which posted 50 exclusive pics from the affair on its website, also shared a few pics on Instagram, including a sweet snap of Williams walking down the aisle in a fierce cape.
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Inside Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 'Magical' Wedding
The athlete later changed into a shorter gown for the reception. "You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I’m talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together," Vogue captioned the photo, using part of Ohanian's vows.
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Serena Williams Preps for 'Beauty and the Beast'-Themed Wedding With A-List Guest List
Click through the rest of the images here, which features photos of A-list guests like Anna Wintour, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, La La Vasquez and Eva Longoria, as well as Williams and Ohanian's adroable 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Jr. and Williams' sister, Venus.
See more on Williams' wedding in the video below.