Serena Williams Works Out With Ciara, Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter
Serena Williams is 1, 2 stepping back into her incredible shape ahead of her wedding!
The tennis champ hit the gym with Ciara on Saturday morning, taking to her Instagram Story to share their workout session.
"When you and your girl have gym goals @ciara," Williams captioned a video of Ciara hitting it hard on the treadmill.
The 36-year-old athlete later shared an adorable new snap of her daughter, Alexis Olympia, with her dad, Alexis Ohanian.
"We love bath time," she captioned the pic.
A source tells ET that Williams and Ohanian are set to tie the knot in New Orleans this month in a Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding. "The scroll invites went out this week," the source reveals, adding: "Guests are expected to dress to the theme."
The couple got engaged in December 2016, and welcomed baby Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1 of this year.
