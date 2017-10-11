Seth MacFarlane Says 2013 Oscars Joke About Harvey Weinstein Was Inspired by Friend's Encounter

Seth MacFarlane says his 2013 Oscars joke about Harvey Weinstein while hosting the awards show was inspired by a real encounter.

The 43-year-old actor took to Twitter on Wednesday to open up about the joke, which seems to have taken on new meaning amid claims that the producer has been sexually harassing women for three decades.

MacFarlane was joined by Emma Stone onstage at the 2013 Academy Awards, where they announced the five actresses in the Supporting Actress category. "Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein," MacFarlane quipped.