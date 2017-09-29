'Sex and the City 3' Not Happening! Here's What Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Had to Say About It

Sex and the City 3 might have had a shot -- just not with Samantha Jones.

Speculation over the series' third movie installment only seemed to grow in the past few months, though according to Sarah Jessica Parker, the film is officially a no-go -- with the rumored cause being Kim Cattrall.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that it was Cattrall's "demands" that put a stop to the project, claiming she insisted that Warner Bros. produce other movies she had in development before signing onto SATC 3. However, Cattrall claimed on Twitter that "the only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film."