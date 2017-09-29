'Sex and the City 3' Not Happening! Here's What Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Had to Say About It
Sex and the City 3 might have had a shot -- just not with Samantha Jones.
Speculation over the series' third movie installment only seemed to grow in the past few months, though according to Sarah Jessica Parker, the film is officially a no-go -- with the rumored cause being Kim Cattrall.
The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that it was Cattrall's "demands" that put a stop to the project, claiming she insisted that Warner Bros. produce other movies she had in development before signing onto SATC 3. However, Cattrall claimed on Twitter that "the only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film."
Cattrall revealed her resistance to the project during an interview with ET in January.
EXCLUSIVE: See Inside 'Sex and the City' Star Kim Cattrall's Posh NYC Home
"I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be?" she asked. "Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash. The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete. There's no script, there's no idea."
Accoring to Parker, however, there was a story and a script.
"It's over... we're not doing it," she told Extra on Thursday. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”
RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Is Still Apologizing for 'Sex and the City 3' Rumors
Kristin Davis echoed Parker's statements with a Facebook post on Friday.
"I just wanted to say that I am so grateful for all of our beautiful fans for the love and support! I am sad and disappointed that we won't be able to bring you all the final chapter of SATC," she wrote. "Michael Patrick King wrote a beautiful script, that honored our characters and the entire history of the show. I haven't quite gotten my mind around the fact that Charlotte will not continue on, but the wonderful part of what we do is that the show and movies will live on. So from the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful for the experience of being part of Sex and the City."
"And to the fans," she added, "know that we love you back."
Fans were notably upset over the news on social media -- though it was Sia who hilariously stepped up to suggest a solution to Cattrall's departure: she could play Samantha!
RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Never-Before-Seen 'Sex and the City' Alternate Intro
While the jury's still out on Sia's pitch, see more on what could've been in the video below.