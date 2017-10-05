'Sex and the City' Actor Willie Garson Seemingly Shades 'Toxic' Kim Cattrall With Cryptic Tweet
One of Kim Cattrall's co-stars seems to be calling her out for claiming she did not have a part in the Sex and the City 3 shutdown.
On Wednesday, Willie Garson -- who portrayed Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in both the TV series and the movies -- posted a cryptic tweet that appeared to be aimed at Cattrall, who recently denied that she ever considered doing a third SATC movie and further claimed that she never began contract negotiations.
Garson wrote: "Dear fans, because I'm 'toxic,' I'm going to negotiate a contract for six months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway."
During an interview taped on Monday with Piers Morgan for ITV's Life Stories, Cattrall was adamant that she was always a "firm no" when it came to reprising her role as Samantha Jones for a third movie.
"I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous," she said, insisting she never even entertained the idea of making a sequel. "This isn’t about more money, this is not about more scenes, it’s not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now."
In January, Cattrall did tell ET that she was not in support of furthering the SATC film franchise. "I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically -- there were not alternative facts here! -- there was backlash," she said. "The reality of what [a third movie] would be -- there's nothing concrete."
While Cattrall claims there was nothing really in the works for a sequel, her costars, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, both said last week that there was already a script in place for the third movie.
The actresses also expressed their disappointment over the shutdown of the project. Here's what they had to say: