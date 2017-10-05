'Sex and the City' Actor Willie Garson Seemingly Shades 'Toxic' Kim Cattrall With Cryptic Tweet

One of Kim Cattrall's co-stars seems to be calling her out for claiming she did not have a part in the Sex and the City 3 shutdown.

On Wednesday, Willie Garson -- who portrayed Stanford Blatch, the best friend of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in both the TV series and the movies -- posted a cryptic tweet that appeared to be aimed at Cattrall, who recently denied that she ever considered doing a third SATC movie and further claimed that she never began contract negotiations.

Garson wrote: "Dear fans, because I'm 'toxic,' I'm going to negotiate a contract for six months, not come to terms, then say I never wanted to do it anyway."