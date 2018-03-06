'Sex and the City' Star Cynthia Nixon Explores Possible Run Against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Cynthia Nixon may have her sights set on becoming New York's next governor.

The Sex and the City actress has been meeting with two Democratic political operatives and could be looking to challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo in the state's gubernatorial election later this year, the New York Times reports.

The politically active actress, who has been openly critical of Cuomo in recent years, would be launching a primary challenge against the incumbent Democrat.

The 51-year-old actress has reportedly been in talks with veteran political consultants Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers, former advisors to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has frequently been at odds with Cuomo.

Nixon's publicist, Rebecca Capellan, released a statement to the Times but declined to comment on the nature of the actress' conversations with the consultants.

"Many concerned New Yorkers have been encouraging Cynthia to run for office, and as she has said previously, she will continue to explore it,” Capellan said in her statement. "If and when such a decision is made, Cynthia will be sure to make her plans public."



Nixon has been very vocal about the importance of women and people of color running for office. In January, she tweeted, "Taking our country back is going to require all of us to step up and take action -- including more women, people of color, queer people, and first-generation Americans running for office."

Taking our country back is going to require all of us to step up and take action -- including more women, people of color, queer people, and first-generation Americans running for office. https://t.co/hLq3D0wmNq — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) January 30, 2018

If Nixon's possible bid for the seat succeeded, she would be the state's first gay, female governor.

The Emmy Award winner isn't the only actress who could be seeking political office in New York this year. In February, Law & Order: SVU actress Diane Neal announced she was running for Congress.

Neal, best known for her role as Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak on the long-running police drama, took to Twitter to share her first campaign poster and slogan.

And that’s why I dropped off social- to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals. So... pic.twitter.com/exFmokdxNl — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

The actresses' political campaigns could draw the attention of comedian Chelsea Handler, who recently announced she was ending her Netflix series to focus more of her attention on "becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen" and working to help more women get elected to public office.

Check out the video below to hear more about the talk show host's dramatic political awakening.

