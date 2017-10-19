The ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Reunion Immediately Explodes With a Mess of Personal Insults -- Watch! (Exclusive)
The Shahs of Sunset are not holding back.
ET has your exclusive first look at part one of the season six reunion, which finds the full cast sitting down with Andy Cohen to hash out all of their remaining issues -- and it doesn’t look like it goes well.
“There’s a lot of talk about what you have and haven’t had done,” Andy tells the cast. “From Botox to butt implants, raise your hand if you have had anything done.”
Everyone but Asa Soltan Rahmati, MJ Javid and Reza Farahan raises their hand. Mike Shouhed nudges MJ for her to put her hand up, but she refuses.
“I’m not raising my hand to any of that,” MJ says. “I choose to not answer that question and that’s because I find it personally offensive.”
Andy cuts MJ off to note she’s complained all season long about Asa not being transparent with the group. Asa then starts in on MJ herself.
“Everyone here, especially MJ, as far as what you’ve done to your body, for example, are those lips natural, MJ?” she asks. “We know people who went to high school with you. These are not your lips.”
MJ is left somewhat speechless, so Andy pivots the conversation to GG and Mike, who previously got into a heated exchange over whether Mike had his eyes done on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
“Have I had work done? Absolutely,” Mike says. “I get Botox done. I wish I could get something done about my raccoon eyes. It’s ‘cause I don’t sleep…”
That “don’t sleep” remark causes GG to burst out laughing, which upsets Mike. He asks her to be quiet while he talks, which GG doesn’t like. Mike only makes matters worse when he shushes her.
“I’m not Shalom,” he says, referencing GG’s ex-husband-turned-boyfriend. “Relax. Let me talk and then you can talk.”
“Don’t start with me like that, bro!” GG shouts back. “What the f**k does that mean, you’re not Shalom? If you were Shalom, what would happen?”
“Shalom is my boy,” Mike says. “He’s whipped on you and he lets you bulldoze him. I won’t let you bulldoze me.”
“The way your wife did?” GG gets in as one last dig.
Tune into part one of the Shahs of Sunset reunion on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo to see what happens next.