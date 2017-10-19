The ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Reunion Immediately Explodes With a Mess of Personal Insults -- Watch! (Exclusive)

“I’m not raising my hand to any of that,” MJ says. “I choose to not answer that question and that’s because I find it personally offensive.”

Andy cuts MJ off to note she’s complained all season long about Asa not being transparent with the group. Asa then starts in on MJ herself.

“Everyone here, especially MJ, as far as what you’ve done to your body, for example, are those lips natural, MJ?” she asks. “We know people who went to high school with you. These are not your lips.”

MJ is left somewhat speechless, so Andy pivots the conversation to GG and Mike, who previously got into a heated exchange over whether Mike had his eyes done on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Have I had work done? Absolutely,” Mike says. “I get Botox done. I wish I could get something done about my raccoon eyes. It’s ‘cause I don’t sleep…”

That “don’t sleep” remark causes GG to burst out laughing, which upsets Mike. He asks her to be quiet while he talks, which GG doesn’t like. Mike only makes matters worse when he shushes her.