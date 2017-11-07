Shakira Postpones First Date of Her 'El Dorado' World Tour

“During these last few days of rehearsals, I have unfortunately strained my vocal cords and, as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing,” the statement continued. “I'm devastated to have to miss our first show on November 8th in Koln. I love my German fans so much and was really looking forward to sharing my first show with you.”

“As much as it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I've got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury,” the statement read. “The Live Nation team is working hard to find a new date for me to come back and share this exciting show with you which I feel is going to be my best one yet.”

Shakira’s statement concluded by noting that she’s focusing on recovering for her Nov. 10 show in Paris. “Thanks as always from the bottom of my heart for all the support and love you've shown me heading into this tour,” she added. “I hope to make it worth the wait and see you all very soon!”