'Shameless' Star Ethan Cutkosky Arrested on Suspicion of DUI, Drugs

Ethan Cutkosky was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of DUI and drugs.



The Burbank, California, Police Department confirmed to ET that the Shameless star, who plays the troubled Carl Gallagher on the Showtime series, was arrested on Nov. 2, sometime after 10:30 p.m.



Cutkosky, 18, was driving when officers allegedly stopped him for unsafe speed, an unsafe turning movement and lane straddling. After speaking to him, officers claimed they smelled a distinct odor of burnt marijuana.



According to police, Cutkosky then told officers he had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening. He was arrested and booked into the Burbank City Jail following a DUI investigation. He was released several hours later on a citation.