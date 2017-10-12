'Shameless' Star Ruby Modine Explains Why She's Proud of Her Puerto Rican Roots, Teases Season 8 (Exclusive)

Ruby told ET that she does sing and dance, but she hasn't been given the opportunity to showcase those skills in a role just yet -- but she's OK with that.



"When I was younger, I was a ballerina, and then I took tap dancing and then I went into hip-hop," she revealed. "Now I dabble in Tango classes, I'm jumping into salsa. On Friday night, I take a hip-hop class every once in awhile. I'm jumping around because I kinda have two left feet, so I want to get them glued on the correct way before I showcase them."



Luckily, Ruby doesn't need any professional dance moves for her role as Sierra on Showtime's Shameless, which returns for its eighth season on Nov. 5.



"I was a big fan of the show to begin with, so just getting on the show was, oh my gosh, such a dream come true," said Ruby, who plays the on-and-off girlfriend of Lip Gallagher (Jeremy Allen White). "I can confirm that I'll be back [for season 8], and I can tease, very honestly, that the writers have done an exceptional job. They've done that every year for the past seven years, and I say that very confidently. But I will tease that this season in particular is SO freakin' wild. It's just amazing."



"My character this season has a bit of a bigger backstory and it's exciting because you're getting a better look into Sierra's life," she continued. "You're seeing where she comes from and, honestly, if I was in the writers room -- they've given me what I would have wanted [for my character]."