Shania Twain on Performing with Celine Dion and Mariah Carey For 'VH1 Divas' Nearly 20 Years Ago: 'It Was Such

"I said, 'OK, I gotta look at Mariah’s hair. I want to try for it to be as big as hers,' because she has this naturally big, amazing hair," Twain recalled in a new interview with PrideSource . "So I’m like, 'Come on, let’s go for it. I know Mariah’s gonna have bigger hair than me, so I’m gonna go for it and have fun with it.'"

Twain, 52, fully admits she had total Mariah hair envy during VH1's benefit concert for the Save the Music Foundation.

"She has that hair that I want, that naturally big hair with this gorgeous wave and those ringlets."