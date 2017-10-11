Shania Twain on Performing With Celine Dion & Mariah Carey at '98 'VH1 Divas': 'It Was Such a Wonderful Group'

"I said, 'OK, I gotta look at Mariah’s hair. I want to try for it to be as big as hers,' because she has this naturally big, amazing hair," Twain recalled in a new interview with PrideSource. "So I’m like, 'Come on, let’s go for it. I know Mariah’s gonna have bigger hair than me, so I’m gonna go for it and have fun with it.'"

Twain, 52, fully admits she had total Mariah hair envy during VH1's benefit concert for the Save the Music Foundation.

"She has that hair that I want, that naturally big hair with this gorgeous wave and those ringlets."

The pop-country crooner, who released her new album, Now, in September, performed two solo numbers that epic evening, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still the One," before uniting with the other four divas -- as well as special guest Carole King -- for an unforgettable nightcap collaboration: "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," when Aretha Franklin famously led the performance while the other legendary ladies obviously gave the queen full command of the stage.