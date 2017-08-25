Shania Twain Reveals the Reason She Used Brad Pitt's Name in 'That Don't Impress Me Much'
Shania Twain's 1997 single, "That Don't Impress Me Much," is considered one of the singer's biggest hits. Now, 20 years since its release, the 51-year-old country artist is revealing the reason she included Brad Pitt's name in the lyrics.
EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain on First Album in 15 Years, Overcoming 'Traumatizing' Divorce and Losing Her Voice
"You want to know the truth about this story? I've never told this before. I'm going to say it now," Twain shared in an interview with Billboard this week. "I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos]."
"And this was like all the rage. I just thought 'I don't know what all the fuss is about,'" she continued. "I'm like, 'Well that don't impress me much. I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day.' That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."
EXCLUSIVE: Shania Twain Dishes on New Album and Reveals When We'll Hear the First Single!
The GRAMMY winner is currently preparing to release her first album in 15 years, titled Shania Now, out Sept. 19. She's also gearing up to kick off her North American tour in early 2018.
ET caught up with the singer in June to discuss her forthcoming LP, overcoming her "traumatizing" divorce and more.
"I wrote all of this music myself, so it's all on me. If fans don't like it, I just have to take that on myself, but it's worth it, because even if a small amount of people are inspired by it, I've done what I set out to do," she confessed.
See more of what she had to say in the video below.