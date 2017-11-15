Shantel Jackson Has a High Heel Invention Breakthrough on ‘The Platinum Life’ -- Watch! (Exclusive)
Did Shantel Jackson just make a game-changing product for high heels?
The answer is in ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s all-new episode of The Platinum Life. Nelly’s girlfriend hits the lab to test out her stabilizing high heel inserts one last time before she brings them to market, alongside Miguel’s fiancee, Nazanin Mandi. She’s there to walk in heels on a special runway, using Shantel’s invention.
“She has been busting her a** for so long putting this together,” Nazanin notes. “So, I’m gonna rock that catwalk and I know she’s gonna pass.”
“My heart is racing, my palms are sweaty,” Shantel says. “I don’t want to go back to the drawing board.”
Lucky for her, the inserts work -- the pressure applied while walking with the “heel gummy” is way less than without!
“There’s no words that can express, like, how happy I am,” Shantel gushes.
Tune into The Platinum Life on E! this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET to see what happens next.