Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy Cheated On Her With Multiple Women 'in Different Countries'

In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy separated when it came out that the Black Sabbath frontman had allegedly been carrying on an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.

According to Sharon, she discovered her husband's affair when he accidentally sent her a message intended for his mistress.

"We were sitting on the couch watching the telly. Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email," she recalled. "'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."