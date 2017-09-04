Sharon Osbourne Says Husband Ozzy Cheated On Her With Multiple Women 'in Different Countries'
Sharon Osbourne is opening up about husband Ozzy's infidelity scandal.
The Talk panelist recently sat down for a candid interview where she claimed that her rock star husband cheated on her with multiple people.
"There wasn't just one woman; there were six of them," Sharon, 64, told The Telegraph in an interview published on Saturday. "Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook… He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a women giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."
In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy separated when it came out that the Black Sabbath frontman had allegedly been carrying on an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh.
According to Sharon, she discovered her husband's affair when he accidentally sent her a message intended for his mistress.
"We were sitting on the couch watching the telly. Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email," she recalled. "'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."
In the months following, the couple slowly reconciled and in May, one year after Sharon kicked Ozzy out of their family home, the pair renewed their wedding vows.
In August 2016, Ozzy released a statement to ET addressing his infidelity, explaining "Over the last six years, I have been dealing with a sex addiction. I am mortified at what my behavior has done to my family. I thank God that my incredible wife is at my side to support me."
