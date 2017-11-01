Sharon Osbourne Shares an Update on Simon Cowell's Health Nearly a Week After Hospitalization
Simon Cowell is taking some time to recover.
Sharon Osbourne shared an update on her fellow X Factor UK judge's health on Wednesday's episode of The Talk, revealing that Cowell is "going to be OK" after his hospitalization.
Cowell was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after falling at his London home. A source close to Cowell told ET that the TV personality "was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he was not feeling well and was dizzy. As he was going back up the stairs, he fainted and fell backwards."
“He’s doing so much better,” Osbourne revealed on The Talk. “His partner, Lauren [Silverman], came down to [X Factor UK in Cowell's absence] on both nights, so she was there flying Simon’s flag."
“She was just saying that he suffers from low blood pressure anyway,” Osbourne continued. “Because of the concussion, that’s why he couldn’t come back.”
In an interview with The Sun on Tuesday, Cowell said he was worried "that I'd done some real damage," but was "on the mend."
"I know I was very lucky I didn't hurt myself seriously. It could have been a lot worse," he said. "I must say, everyone at the hospital was incredible. I'm truly grateful."
"Sometimes we get a reminder that we're not invincible, and this was certainly mine," confessed Cowell, who shares a 3-year-old son, Eric, with Silverman. "It was a huge shock. They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure. So, I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out."
"After all, I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever," he added.
