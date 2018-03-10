Sharon Stone Sparks Engagement Rumors After Rocking Diamond Ring on the Beach -- See the Pics!

Is Sharon Stone engaged?

That's what fans are thinking after the 60-year-old actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger during a beach outing with her boyfriend, Angelo Boffa, in Miami on Thursday.

The Basic Instinct star sported a colorful bikini top and drawstring pants for her beach day, accessorizing with her new bling, as well as a few other pieces of jewelry. Boffa, an Italian entrepreneur, meanwhile went shirtless, wearing jean shorts and a headband. The two couldn't have looked more in love as they soaked up the sun.

Stone and Boffa were first spotted together packing on the PDA in New York City in January, at an event in support of her HBO series, Mosaic. If the couple ends up tying the knot, it will be Stone's third marriage.

She was previously married to TV producer Michael Greenburg in 1984, splitting in 1987 and finalizing their divorce in 1990. In 1998, she married her second husband, Phil Bronstein, an executive editor at The San Francisco Chronicle. Bronstein filed for divorce five years later, in 2003.

Stone has adopted three children: sons Roan Joseph (with Bronstein), 17, Laird Vonne, 12, and Quinn Kelly Stone, 11.

The actress opened up about how her kids have affected her dating life while speaking with ET last May, revealing that she wasn't "looking" for love.

"I don't think that looking [for love] is finding,” Stone shared. “I really feel that there's a propinquity to a way that love comes into people's lives. There's a certain magic to it.”

"I have so much love with my kids,” she continued. “I have three little kids, and that's not particularly, in this town and environment, there's not a lot of men that think, 'Gee, I'd like to date her and be the baby daddy of three little kids.’ So, it kind of took me out of the dating sphere.”

“I matured into understanding that, that's how it was going to be,” Stone said. “I am OK with that because it's much more interesting to me to have a real and true love, and a real and true relationship with my friends and family, than a pretend relationship with a man that doesn't have what it takes to step up.”

