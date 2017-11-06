Sharon Stone Turns Heads in Plunging Black Swimsuit While Playing in the Waves

In May, Stone spoke exclusively with ET about why she loves posting her own swimsuit-clad photos on Instagram. "I think that people are just astounded that you could be pushing 60 and still be OK," she quipped. "I mean, I've always been a jock. I'm naturally kind of skinny, and I think that people are just amazed that, you know, you don't have to fall apart -- but you don't!"

As for her secret to feeling and looking youthful, she added, "I think that I am lucky that I prefer to eat healthy. I listen to my body, and I like sports ... I think that it's the better way to live. And so, that's it! I just think that a healthy body, mind and spirit is the way to go."

