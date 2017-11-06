Sharon Stone Turns Heads in Plunging Black Swimsuit While Playing in the Waves
It's been over 25 years since Sharon Stone's sexy Basic Instinct role, and after all these years, she still slays.
The 59-year-old actress hit the beach in Miami, Florida, over the weekend and looked super fit in a plunging black Eres swimsuit, which costs about $520.
Stone enjoyed the sun and surf with a few friends and after her dip in the water, she paired her bathing suit with a green head wrap and sunglasses.
Stone has been in Miami since last week, and on Thursday, she stepped out in an elegant striped dress for Haute Living Celebrates Sharon Stone With Hublot event at the Edition Hotel.
In May, Stone spoke exclusively with ET about why she loves posting her own swimsuit-clad photos on Instagram. "I think that people are just astounded that you could be pushing 60 and still be OK," she quipped. "I mean, I've always been a jock. I'm naturally kind of skinny, and I think that people are just amazed that, you know, you don't have to fall apart -- but you don't!"
As for her secret to feeling and looking youthful, she added, "I think that I am lucky that I prefer to eat healthy. I listen to my body, and I like sports ... I think that it's the better way to live. And so, that's it! I just think that a healthy body, mind and spirit is the way to go."
