Sharon Tate's Sister Debra Speaks Out Following Charles Manson's Death

Debra Tate, the sister of the Manson Family's most high-profile victim, actress Sharon Tate, broke her silence upon hearing that the man behind her sibling's murder had died at 83 after being imprisoned for more than 45 years.

Debra confirmed to CBS Los Angeles on Sunday that she received a call from California State Prison, Corcoran, at about 8:30 p.m. local time, informing her that Charles Manson had died. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation later confirmed the news to ET.

"I said a prayer, shed a tear, stuck a flower under my cross in my bedroom and emailed Roman [Polanski]," she told New York Daily News. Polanski was married to Sharon at the time of her murder.