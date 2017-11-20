Sharon Tate's Sister Debra Speaks Out Following Charles Manson's Death
Debra Tate, the sister of the Manson Family's most high-profile victim, actress Sharon Tate, broke her silence upon hearing that the man behind her sibling's murder had died at 83 after being imprisoned for more than 45 years.
Debra confirmed to CBS Los Angeles on Sunday that she received a call from California State Prison, Corcoran, at about 8:30 p.m. local time, informing her that Charles Manson had died. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation later confirmed the news to ET.
"I said a prayer, shed a tear, stuck a flower under my cross in my bedroom and emailed Roman [Polanski]," she told New York Daily News. Polanski was married to Sharon at the time of her murder.
Manson was serving nine life sentences for the deaths of seven people in Los Angeles in August 1969. Of those deaths was Sharon, who was just 26 years old and 8 1/2 months pregnant with her and Polanski's first child.
"I’ve processed through all of my hate for him. Hate isn’t health. It won’t bring my sister back,” Debra continued. “One could say I’ve forgiven him, but there’s a difference between forgiving and forgetting."
In a phone interview with ABC News, Debra elaborated as to how she was feeling following news of Manson's death.
"People are saying that this should be some kind of relief, but oddly enough it really isn’t," she said. "While Charlie may be gone, it’s the ones that are still alive that perpetrate everything and it was up to their imaginations for what brutal things were going to be done. In an odd way I see them as much more dangerous individuals."
Debra added, "Although I’ve forgiven, I have not forgotten, and I feel it’s very important that they stay exactly where they are until they die. And in that way Charlie was the least of my worries. And I actually pray for his soul."