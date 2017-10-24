Shawn Johnson Reveals Feelings of Guilt After Miscarriage: I Thought 'It Was Something I Did'
Shawn Johnson is still processing her recent miscarriage.
The former gymnast opened up in a YouTube video on Monday about feeling "guilty" of miscarrying just hours after she learned she was expecting a child with husband Andrew East.
"The day I was told we were miscarrying, I felt guilty," Johnson confessed. "I felt sad and I remember telling Andrew, ‘I’m sorry I lost your baby.’ I felt like it was something that I did... I didn’t take care of the baby well enough, or I was stressed out too much, or I didn’t take the right prenatal vitamins.
“It was all these different guilts and thoughts and negative feelings, like I failed my baby,” she added. “I felt like I was [un]inhabitable.”
Johnson and East have been open with fans after revealing in a YouTube video on Saturday that she had miscarried.
"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life. My husband, Andrew [East], and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news," Johnson, who miscarried naturally at six weeks along, said in the video. "I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."
