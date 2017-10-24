Shawn Johnson Reveals Feelings of Guilt After Miscarriage: I Thought 'It Was Something I Did'

Shawn Johnson is still processing her recent miscarriage.

The former gymnast opened up in a YouTube video on Monday about feeling "guilty" of miscarrying just hours after she learned she was expecting a child with husband Andrew East.

"The day I was told we were miscarrying, I felt guilty," Johnson confessed. "I felt sad and I remember telling Andrew, ‘I’m sorry I lost your baby.’ I felt like it was something that I did... I didn’t take care of the baby well enough, or I was stressed out too much, or I didn’t take the right prenatal vitamins.

“It was all these different guilts and thoughts and negative feelings, like I failed my baby,” she added. “I felt like I was [un]inhabitable.”