Shawn Johnson Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Everything Happens For a Reason'

Later in the video, Johnson and East are shown driving to a doctor's office, where an ultrasound showed bleeding in her uterus and no gestational sac. The 25-year-old Olympian miscarried naturally six weeks along.

"We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it, " Johnson said in the YouTube video with East, whom she married in April 2016.

The couple later sat down for a Facebook Live chat with their fans, where they answered questions about their experience. "We know everything happens for a reason," Johnson shared. "We believe God's got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive, otherwise we just sink into a hole."