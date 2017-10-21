Shawn Johnson Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage: 'Everything Happens For a Reason'
Shawn Johnson is opening up about her recent heartbreak.
The retired gymnast revealed in a YouTube video on Saturday that she had recently suffered a miscarriage.
"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life. My husband Andrew [East] and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news," she wrote in a YouTube video called "Pregnancy + Heartbreak." "I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."
In the video, Johnson displays two home pregnancy tests, which confirm she was pregnant. "We're going to have a baby," she cries, holding up the tests to the camera. "I definitely wasn't planning this, but it's really, really exciting. How am I gonna tell Andrew? He's going to be a daddy."
Later in the video, Johnson and East are shown driving to a doctor's office, where an ultrasound showed bleeding in her uterus and no gestational sac. The 25-year-old Olympian miscarried naturally six weeks along.
"We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it, " Johnson said in the YouTube video with East, whom she married in April 2016.
The couple later sat down for a Facebook Live chat with their fans, where they answered questions about their experience. "We know everything happens for a reason," Johnson shared. "We believe God's got a bigger plan for us. All we can do is be positive, otherwise we just sink into a hole."
"This is by far the hardest video we’ve ever posted but we felt as though it was a story that needed to be shared as so many struggle with the same thing," Johnson posted on Instagram. "@andrewdeast I love you more than anything in this world and I know you are going to make the greatest Daddy in the world someday. Thank you for being my rock through all of this."
