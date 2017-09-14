Shawn Mendes and His Mom Get Adorable Matching Tattoos -- See the Sweet Ink!
Shawn Mendes is a really sweet son.
The 19-year-old musician recently revealed that he wanted to get a matching tattoo with his mom Karen, and he had to find something they both liked enough that she'd be willing to get inked. As it turns out, his mom's a big fan of elephants.
On Wednesday, the singer showed off his latest tattoo on his Instagram story with a video revealing the tiny black line drawing of a cartoon elephant on the side of his middle finger.
Speaking with GQ on Wednesday, Mendes explained, "I was trying to convince her to get a tattoo for a while and this is really the only thing that she would do because she’s obsessed with elephants."
"It was the only thing. Like, a hundred different things I asked her to get with me and this was the only thing," he added. "She was like, 'I could do that.'"
He also revealed that his mom's tattooed elephant is "living on the same finger in the same spot, so it's pretty funny when you see us together."
The Ontario-born singer also explained that, after reading about elephants, he realized the beautiful behemoths are "pretty cool animals" and he was excited to get the tattoo.
"They remember faces and family and friends. They're very humanly," Mendes shared.
The cute elephant joins several other pieces of body art Mendes already has, including a tattoo of a lightbulb with flowers inside and one of an optical illusion of a row of trees.
Last month, Mendes unveiled his first fragrance, Shawn Mendes Signature, with a personal and candid campaign that goes behind-the-scenes of his life. Check out the video below to see more.