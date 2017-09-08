Shawn Mendes Helps Bring 'MTV Unplugged' Back to Life: Here's Everything You Won't See on TV!

Hours before the Vine star-turned-pop artist began his show, lucky fans who obtained a ticket were lined up around the block at the venue. Once they were ushered in, they were in awe at Mendes' set. Nine various guitars were placed around the stage, with a full drum set, keyboard, piano and strings. Producers told fans they would need to be up on their feet and out of their seats for the entirety of the show.



"Even though we're filming, please treat this like it's any other concert," Mendes later told the crowd, admitting that he's never done anything quite like this before. "[I'm] truly so nervous. I was just watching videos of Nirvana and Pearl Jam doing this … I'm not used to all these cameras around, so thank you so much."