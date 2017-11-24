Shawn Mendes Shares the Age He Lost His Virginity

Shawn Mendes gets candid!

The 19-year-old singer didn't hold back when sharing personal details about his romantic life during a radio interview onThe Edge in New Zealand on Friday.

Mendes was surprisingly open (or just nice) while answering questions about losing his virginity and more. One of the radio hosts had clamps connected to his nipples that would give him an electric shock whenever Mendes refused to give an answer.

Throughout the interview, "Treat You Better" singer said that he lost his virginity when he was 16 years old, and that the age of his oldest lover was 25 -- six years older than him when they got together. One question he wouldn't answer? The last celebrity he's kissed.

See more of the revealing interview below: