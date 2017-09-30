Shay Mitchell Reunites With Her 'Pretty Little Liars' Family for New Show -- and She's Ecstatic!
Another pretty little TV show is officially happening!
Shay Mitchell took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate her new upcoming show, The Heiresses, which will reunite her with Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King as well as author Sara Shepard.
"Woop woop," the 30-year-old actress tweeted on Friday.
WATCH: 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish is Happening!
Ashley Benson, Mitchell's PLL co-star and close friend, replied to the tweet to congratulate her on the new project.
"Yeaaaaa gorllllll," she shared.
King also responded, echoing her love for the PLL cast.
"PLL family forever," she wrote. "Thanks for the love Ash."
King is also working with Freeform to create a Pretty Little Liars spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Both Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish are set to reprise their roles as Alison and Mona, respectively.
Hear more on the upcoming series in the video below.