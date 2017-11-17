Shemar Moore Accidentally Sexted His Mom -- Find Out What He Said!

Learn from Shemar Moore's mistakes -- always check who you're texting!

The 47-year-old actor accidentally sexted his mom, and while we would have died of embarrassment, Moore lived to tell the tale on Harry on Thursday.

"If I got a sweetheart, I’m like, ‘Hey, girl, thinking about you and miss you. You know, when I get home from work, wear that little something-something'... you know, all that little pillow talk," Moore explained to host Harry Connick Jr. "I did one of those and I was like, ‘Girl, when I see you later, oh, yeah, it’s on like Donkey Kong,’ and I pushed send and I sent it to my mother."

The S.W.A.T. star tried to stop the message from sending, but it was too late.