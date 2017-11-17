Shemar Moore Accidentally Sexted His Mom -- Find Out What He Said!
Learn from Shemar Moore's mistakes -- always check who you're texting!
The 47-year-old actor accidentally sexted his mom, and while we would have died of embarrassment, Moore lived to tell the tale on Harry on Thursday.
"If I got a sweetheart, I’m like, ‘Hey, girl, thinking about you and miss you. You know, when I get home from work, wear that little something-something'... you know, all that little pillow talk," Moore explained to host Harry Connick Jr. "I did one of those and I was like, ‘Girl, when I see you later, oh, yeah, it’s on like Donkey Kong,’ and I pushed send and I sent it to my mother."
The S.W.A.T. star tried to stop the message from sending, but it was too late.
“You know when you push send and that green line goes and you’re trying to stop it and you’re like, ‘No, no, no’? I was trying to stick it in water!" he confessed. "I was like, ‘Oh my god.'"
See how Moore's mom responded below:
Moore definitely has a way with the ladies. See more on the actor in the video below.