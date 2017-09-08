Sheryl Crow, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and More Mourn Troy Gentry's Death
The country music industry is mourning the death of Troy Gentry.
The singer, one half of country duo Montgomery Gentry, died at the age of 50 after being involved in a helicopter crash in New Jersey, on Friday. Upon hearing news of his tragic death, stars and close friends took to social media to express their shock and send their condolences.
Sheryl Crow wrote how sad she was to hear the news, adding, "My prayers are with his family and friends." Blake Shelton shared a throwback picture of himself and his "old friend Troy" and expressed how "heartbroken" he is.
Jason Aldean also released an emotional statement on social media.
"Shocked to hear the news about Troy Gentry today. When I was coming up as a new artist, he and Eddie were extremely cool and supportive of me and my career and I will always have nothing but respect for those guys," Aldean wrote. "My thought and prayers go out to his family, friends and fans. RIP 'T-Roy.'"
