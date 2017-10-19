Shia LaBeouf Found Guilty of Obstruction in Georgia Court

Shia LaBeouf is trying to put his Georgia arrest behind him.

The 31-year-old actor appeared in a Savannah, Georgia, court on Thursday morning to face a judge for his arrest on three charges back in July.

LaBeouf was found guilty of obstruction, a spokesperson for the Recorder’s Court of Savannah tells ET. While he got credit for time served, he was placed on 12 months of probation and ordered to attend anger management counseling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days.