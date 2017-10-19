Shia LaBeouf Found Guilty of Obstruction in Georgia Court
Shia LaBeouf is trying to put his Georgia arrest behind him.
The 31-year-old actor appeared in a Savannah, Georgia, court on Thursday morning to face a judge for his arrest on three charges back in July.
LaBeouf was found guilty of obstruction, a spokesperson for the Recorder’s Court of Savannah tells ET. While he got credit for time served, he was placed on 12 months of probation and ordered to attend anger management counseling and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days.
As for the other two charges, LaBeouf was found not guilty of public drunkenness and pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, for which he'll pay a $1,000 fine.
The Transformers star was arrested on July 8 at 4 a.m ET. In video obtained by ET, LaBeouf swore at his arresting officers.
Shortly after his arrest, he released a statement on Twitter apologizing for his behavior and explaining his struggle with addiction.
"My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst," he said. "It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes."
