'Shiloh' Star Blake Heron Found Dead at Age 35
By
Blake Heron has died at the age of 35.
The Shiloh star was found dead by his friend inside his Los Angeles-area home on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirms to ET.
ET has learned that there was no illicit drugs or alcohol found on the scene, and that the actor had been sick the last few days.
Pending an autopsy, Heron’s cause of death has yet to be determined.
In addition to Shiloh, Heron has appeared in numerous TV shows, as well as the 2002 film, We Were Soldiers. The actor’s latest project, a film titled Dirt, wrapped production this year.
