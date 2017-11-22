Shirley Jones Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Stepson David Cassidy

Shirley Jones is mourning the death of David Cassidy.

The 83-year-old actress played Cassidy's mom on The Partridge Family, but in real life, she was married to his dad, Jack Cassidy. In a touching statement to ET, Jones pays tribute to her "sweet" stepson.

"Long before he played my son on The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was my stepson in real life. As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together," she says. "I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad."

"My heart is with David’s daughter, Katie, his son, Beau, and with Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, whom I know are deeply missing their brother today," Jones continues. "Thank you for the enormous outpouring of affection you have offered our family at this difficult time."