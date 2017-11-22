Shirley Jones Pays Tribute to 'Sweet' Stepson David Cassidy
Shirley Jones is mourning the death of David Cassidy.
The 83-year-old actress played Cassidy's mom on The Partridge Family, but in real life, she was married to his dad, Jack Cassidy. In a touching statement to ET, Jones pays tribute to her "sweet" stepson.
"Long before he played my son on The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was my stepson in real life. As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together," she says. "I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad."
"My heart is with David’s daughter, Katie, his son, Beau, and with Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, whom I know are deeply missing their brother today," Jones continues. "Thank you for the enormous outpouring of affection you have offered our family at this difficult time."
Cassidy died on Tuesday after being rushed to the hospital last Wednesday for organ failure. He was 67.
"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy. David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long," Cassidy's rep told ET in a statement from the family. "Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."
Cassidy's rep tells ET that the former teen idol will be cremated, and a private memorial is being scheduled for close family and friends in Los Angeles. A public memorial for a later time is being considered.
See more on Cassidy in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
David Cassidy's Brother Shaun Remembers the 'Extraordinary Days' He Shared With Late Singer
Brian Wilson, Rick Springfield & More Stars React to the Death of David Cassidy