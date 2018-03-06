Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Shares Adorable Family Photos From Camping Trip in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is spending quality time with wife Elsa Pataky and their kids, 5-year-old daughter India and 3-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

The 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actor recently shared pics of their family vacation in his native Australia on social media, showing off his muscles as well as his adorable kids. Hemsworth posted photos of himself surfing with the three of them, giving individual attention to each one of his children. He joked that India in particular is an especially tough surf coach!

"Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke)," he cracked alongside a video of him catching waves with India riding on his back. "Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love u #familysurftrip @australia."

It appears his sons are also naturals in the ocean!

Hemsworth also found some time to hilariously dance while playing jump rope.

... And take on dad duties such as manning the grill.

"Camping adventures in @australia killing on the bbq!!" he proudly captioned a snap.

Hemsworth and Pataky have been married for seven years. ET spoke to the couple at the New York City premiere of their film, 12 Strong, where they revealed how they first got together.

"I left her a voicemail and said, 'Hello, My name's Chris. Would you like to go on a date?' As you do," Hemsworth recalled, adding that a friend set them up. "I looked her up and I thought she looked very lovely and sounded like a wonderful person."

Meanwhile, Pataky added that both she and Hemworth were working on their accents with the same dialect coach, who kept mentioning the actor to her.

"She showed [us] each other's photos and we're like, 'Actually, that's pretty hot,'" she joked. "So [I said], 'OK, let's go and have a date or else she's not going to stop.' And thank God for her. I really appreciated what she did to get us together because none of this would have happened. We wouldn't even have had kids. It's amazing."

Watch below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Chris Hemsworth Talks About Having Miley Cyrus as a Future Sister-in-Law

Chris Hemsworth Has Kids Watch 'Thor: Ragnarok,' Declares the 'Brainwashing Has Begun'

Elsa Pataky Praises Husband Chris Hemsworth for 'Trying to be the Best Dad' Even in 'Difficult' Times