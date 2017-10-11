Sia Exchanges Her Wig for a New Disguise -- See the Fun Photo!
Sia manages to keep her mystique even without her wigs!
On Tuesday, makeup artist Tonya Brewer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the 41-year-old singer wearing a green face mask with her blonde hair pulled up in a bun. While Sia was able to disguise her face, she suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while posing for the pic, which Brewer thankfully covered up with a banana emoji.
"[Sia] just directed her first film," Brewer captioned the fun photo. "She had no idea her boob was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you."
Sia has been busy working with Kate Hudson on her secret directorial debut, which was the reason behind the 38-year-old actress' recent buzz cut.
In an exclusive interview with ET last month, Hudson played coy as to what the project entailed, insisting that there was literally "nothing" she could share, explaining, "I have to be tight-lipped about it."
She did, however, have a lot of praise for Sia. "It was amazing," she said of working with the artist. "It was an amazing experience -- like a dream come true."