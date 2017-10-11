Sia Exchanges Her Wig for a New Disguise -- See the Fun Photo!

Sia manages to keep her mystique even without her wigs!

On Tuesday, makeup artist Tonya Brewer shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the 41-year-old singer wearing a green face mask with her blonde hair pulled up in a bun. While Sia was able to disguise her face, she suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction while posing for the pic, which Brewer thankfully covered up with a banana emoji.

"[Sia] just directed her first film," Brewer captioned the fun photo. "She had no idea her boob was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you."