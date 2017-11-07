Sia Finds Out Her Nude Pics Are Being Shopped Around and Handles It Like a Champion!

Leaving the drama behind her! Sia's privacy was breached, but the singer-songwriter handled it in the best way possible.

On Monday, the 41-year-old star took to Twitter, writing, “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

She shared one of the NSFW paparazzi photos of her nude backside in the tweet, posting the image before it was supposedly shopped around.

Sia isn’t afraid to show a little skin. She recently had some fun with a pal, ditching her signature face-covering wig for a green facial mask. But what she didn’t realize was that her robe had slipped open in the pic.