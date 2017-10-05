Sia Gets the ‘My Little Pony’ Treatment! See Her Adorably Bewigged Character in ‘Rainbow’ Video (Exclusive)
Sia can totally work the My Little Pony look.
The famously bewigged pop star is getting animated in My Little Pony: The Movie, which hit theaters Friday. Sia’s adorable character in the film, Songbird Serenade, is featured in a brand new lyric video for her song, “Rainbow.”
Only ET has your first look at the sweet video. Watch below.
Sia has been fully immersing herself in the world of film as of late. In addition to voicing this animated character, Sia is also directing Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler in the live-action Sister. In a recent interview with ET, Ziegler promised that Sister would be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”
Including, as it turns out, Hudson with a shaved head!
See the stunner’s bold new look, below.