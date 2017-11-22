Sia's 'Santa's Coming for Us' Music Video Stars Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard & More -- Watch!
Happy holidays from Sia!
The 41-year-old singer surprised fans on Wednesday by releasing the music video for "Santa's Coming for Us," the new single from her first-ever holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas.
Directed by Marc Klasfeld, the video is jam-packed with celebrity talent, including real-life married couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, IT star Sophia Lillis and Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove as Santa Claus. It also features Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci and Wyatt Oleff.
The video begins with Bell, clad in a candy cane-striped dress, lip syncing to Sia's first verse. She's later joined by Shepard, who's adorably dressed in a green sweater and bow tie. Together they trim the tree and host a festive holiday party for their friends and fam.
While the entire video is entertaining from beginning to end, we think it's safe to say the best part is at the 3:22 mark, when Bell and Shepard share a sweet kiss under the mistletoe. Watch below:
In more holiday music news, ET exclusively revealed on Wednesday a behind-the-scenes look at Leona Lewis' studio session for her new acoustic Christmas song, "One More Sleep," available Nov. 24.
More on that in the video below!
