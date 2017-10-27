Simon Cowell Returns Home From Hospital After Fall Down The Stairs
Simon Cowell was hospitalized Friday morning after taking a fall down the stairs, ET can confirm.
The X-Factor and America’s Got Talent judge was taken out of his London home in a stretcher and transported by ambulance, a source close to Cowell tells ET.
“It’s been a scary morning,” the source says. “It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he was not feeling well and was dizzy.”
“As he was going back up the stairs he fainted and fell backwards,” the source explains. “An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace.”
MORE: 'AGT': Ventriloquist Darci Lynne's New Puppet Serenades Simon Cowell With Aretha Franklin Hit
Cowell, 58, underwent tests in the hospital throughout the morning but has since returned home.
The music mogul was all smiles as he gave a thumbs up to photographers upon his return.
Cowell’s girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, was in New York at the time of the fall but is on a flight now heading back to London.
The couple’s 3-year-old son, Eric, and the house staff are believed to have been at home during the incident, the source says.
WATCH: Simon Cowell's 3-Year-Old Son Eric Tries to Take Over His Job on 'America's Got Talent'
The Sun was the first to report the news.
Reporting by Joseph Siyam