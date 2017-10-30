Simon Cowell Says His Scary Fall Down the Stairs Was Due to Low Blood Sugar

Simon Cowell is explaining that scary fall down the stairs that landed him in the hospital last Friday.



In a new interview with The Sun, the 58-year-old America's Got Talent judge reveals he fainted and tumbled due to low blood sugar.



"I'd gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey," he recalls. "On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy. Next thing I know, someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I’d done some real damage."



"But I'm on the mend now," he continues. "I know I was very lucky I didn't hurt myself seriously. It could have been a lot worse. I must say, everyone at the hospital was incredible. I'm truly grateful."