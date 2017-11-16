Simone Johnson Reveals Dad Dwayne's 'Great Advice' Ahead of Her Hitting Golden Globes Stage (Exclusive)
Simone Johnson is making her parents proud!
It was announced on Wednesday that Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's 16-year-old daughter will be the first-ever Golden Globe ambassador -- and she couldn't be more thrilled. The title will replace Miss Golden Globes, and the person who holds the new position will help in the awards show's philanthropic efforts.
"I am excited, I'm nervous, I'm a combination of all of those things," Simone told ET on Wednesday while at a celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle. "At the end of the day, I'm so excited for this whole experience. It's going to be amazing."
Simone also shared that she's already received some direction from her famous father come awards night. "The best piece of advice that my dad gave me was just to have and live in the moment," she noted. "I'm keeping that in the back of my mind with everything I do on this journey."
She added, "I am so happy for this opportunity, but something that makes me the happiest is knowing how proud I'm making both of my parents and that's so amazing to me."
In addition to her dad, Simone told ET that she's also looking to get some tips from Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, who were Miss Golden Globes earlier this year.
"I've already met them and they are so, so sweet," she said in praise of the Stallone sisters. "I'm so happy I get to carry on their legacy and they were awesome girls last year."
As for whether she feels jealous that they had each other to lean on during the ceremony and it will just be her up there, Simone said confidently, "I think I'll be able to handle it. I think I can do it."
Simone's producer mother was also on hand at the event to gush to ET's Kevin Frazier about her daughter. "She's such a good person. She's such a very grounded woman. She's a very passionate young woman," Garcia, who was married to Dwayne Johnson from 1997 to 2007, said. "[She's] very passionate about equal rights, about anything that's happening in politics, about her point of views. So, I'm so excited for her to have this platform."
As for the hopes and dreams Garcia has for her daughter, she responded simply, "For me, just knowing that she can live a full life, that she knows she can be who she wants to be at any time and that she's well supported. ...I couldn't ask for anything more."
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 7 on NBC.
While Simone is carving out her own path, her father has hinted that he might ditch Hollywood for a gig in D.C. In fact, one of his Ballers co-stars is already endorsing him for president!
