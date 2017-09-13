Sinead O’Connor Goes Into Graphic Detail About Her Mother’s ‘Torture Chamber’ in ‘Dr. Phil’ Interview

“I got to be the same size as her, and she stopped hitting me,” she recalled. “We developed a very good relationship between the age of 14 and the age of 16 and a half. We had a great relationship because she was blown away that I forgave her.”

She revealed that she did confront her mother about the abuse, but she never confessed to it.

“One day I did ask her, ‘Why did you do what you did to us?’ And she said, ‘I never did anything, what are you talking about?’ And I was furious with her, raging,” she said. “I didn’t talk to her for about nine months. The next thing I hear, she’s dead in a car crash.”

Sinead said that the loss of their mother left the entire family with unfinished business, adding, “Nothing could ever be fixed again and will never be fixed again. It was very kind of God to take her. Her life was hell. You wouldn’t want to be her. I was relieved for her, relieved for me, but devastated at the loss of her. She was my best friend.”

The singer and outspoken activist also revealed that it was her mother’s hatred for her sister’s looks that inspired her to keep her hair short – a look she has maintained throughout most of her career.

“When I had long hair, she’d introduce us as her pretty daughter and her ugly daughter. And that’s why I chopped my hair off. I didn’t want to be pretty,” she said, adding, “It was dangerous to be pretty too, because I kept getting raped and molested everywhere I went.”

Sinead also addressed her disturbing Facebook video, which she posted from her hotel room in New Jersey last month, in which she talked about being suicidal.